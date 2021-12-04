Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) were up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 17,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 35,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osino Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. It operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

