Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

