OTC Markets Group Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 million. Research analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OTC Markets Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. It operates through the following business lines: OTC Link LLC, market data licensing, and corporate services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

