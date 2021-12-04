Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OUTKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.82 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

