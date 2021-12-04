Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.81. 3,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 2.21% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

