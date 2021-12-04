Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

