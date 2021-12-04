Oxen 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $80,084.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. Oxen has a market cap of $35.35 million and approximately $80,084.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $48,460.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.04 or 0.08353239 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00327208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.42 or 0.00966603 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00011921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00079443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.62 or 0.00409863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00257188 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,179,992 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.