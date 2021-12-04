Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,964 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Cognex by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $75.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

