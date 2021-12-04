Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.
In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $65.78 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Incyte
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.