Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist dropped their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $65.78 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.