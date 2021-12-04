Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in State Street by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after buying an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,750,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in State Street by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in State Street by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 984,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,968,000 after buying an additional 515,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in State Street by 5,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 508,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,866,000 after buying an additional 499,270 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

