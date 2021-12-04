Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,887,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,175,000 after buying an additional 721,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 294,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 133,609 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1,064.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of BHE opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.75%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.