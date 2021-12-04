Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth about $39,540,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 38.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 245,975 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.58. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

