Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average is $103.39. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.