Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.41

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $7.51. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 1,510 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

