Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.5% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 96.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $133.21 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $127.06 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

