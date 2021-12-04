PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACW. Truist upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 674,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,923. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $64,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

