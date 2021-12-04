PAID Network (PAID) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. PAID Network has a market cap of $67.19 million and $1.10 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00058556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.49 or 0.08302777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00064660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00083750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,966.97 or 0.99952287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

