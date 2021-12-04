Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) Short Interest Up 19.8% in November

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.0 days.

Palfinger stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Palfinger has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

About Palfinger

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

