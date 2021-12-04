Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Up 20.7% in November

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,900 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 498,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Palisade Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

PALI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 287,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,091. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. Palisade Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PALI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth $74,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

