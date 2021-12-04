Pallapay (PALLA) Price Hits $0.0324 on Major Exchanges

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pallapay has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pallapay has a market cap of $13.22 million and $457,048.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 407,946,780 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

