Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.630-$1.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $576.00.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $14.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $520.86. 1,910,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $296.92 and a one year high of $559.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,245 shares of company stock worth $33,797,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

