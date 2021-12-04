Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.02 billion-$17.02 billion.

DQJCY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,125. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

