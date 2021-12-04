Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $12.70. Par Pacific shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 1,723 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 71,115 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $949,385.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvyn N. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,269 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

PARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $814.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 253.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.