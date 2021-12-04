Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 17,537 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of InterDigital worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 728.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 40.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

InterDigital stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.