Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $5.65 Million Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Glacier Bancorp worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.94. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

