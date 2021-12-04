Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

