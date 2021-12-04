Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,033 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,105,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 68.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,816 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.04%.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.