Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Walker & Dunlop worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Shares of WD opened at $146.65 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.32 and its 200-day moving average is $114.32.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

