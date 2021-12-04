Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter worth $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 73.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.61 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.7066 dividend. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

