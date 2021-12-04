Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Mercury Systems worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. Comerica Bank grew its position in Mercury Systems by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,096,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

MRCY stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.