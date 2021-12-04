Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 15,330 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,330 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other 8X8 news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 2,819 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $67,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,591 shares of company stock worth $983,398. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

EGHT stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.