Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Update

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $16.22 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 3.52.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRMRF. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.