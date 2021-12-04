Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Truist Securities

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $126,440,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,024 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,414 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,372.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,446,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

