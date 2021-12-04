Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Raised to C$46.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRRWF. CIBC boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.58.

PRRWF opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

