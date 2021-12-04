Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

Shares of PH stock opened at $305.40 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $247.41 and a 52-week high of $334.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.49 and a 200-day moving average of $302.04.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

