Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Update

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Partners Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 6,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $172.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. Partners Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Partners Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

