Paul K. Lackey, Jr. Sells 687 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $54,314.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul K. Lackey, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of AAON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $79.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.56. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.51.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

AAON has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 482.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

