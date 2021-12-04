PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 6.6% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 33.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 30,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $183.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.