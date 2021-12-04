PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) Short Interest Update

PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PBBK stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,727. PB Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,384,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

