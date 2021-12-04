PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Sells $99,880.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PDCE opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.15 and a beta of 3.23. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCE. Truist reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in PDC Energy by 83,280.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 218,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

