Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $33.56 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $625.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $163,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter D. Horst purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock worth $701,092. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

