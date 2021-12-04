Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,354 shares of company stock valued at $529,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,829 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,473,000 after acquiring an additional 868,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,012,000 after acquiring an additional 821,565 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after acquiring an additional 656,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after acquiring an additional 529,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.