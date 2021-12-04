Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $108.85

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $108.85 and last traded at $111.95, with a volume of 588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.36.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.19 and a 200 day moving average of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $297,410 over the last 90 days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,743,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,753,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 20.4% in the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after purchasing an additional 228,231 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 30.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,313,000 after purchasing an additional 299,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

