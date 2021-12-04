Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average of $97.30. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,926 shares of company stock worth $27,033,825. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.