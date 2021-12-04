Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $3,501.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for approximately $136.70 or 0.00278076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00042026 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.96 or 0.00239955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

