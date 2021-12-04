Personal Wealth Partners Sells 829 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Personal Wealth Partners cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $269.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $220.99 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

