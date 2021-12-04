Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.4% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $304.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

