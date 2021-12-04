PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) to report $4.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $9.33 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.13 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $29.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million.

PHAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 832,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,740. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.63. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

