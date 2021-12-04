PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Million

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) to report $4.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $9.33 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.13 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $29.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million.

PHAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 832,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,740. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.63. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.