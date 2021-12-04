Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Position Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

PAHC stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.