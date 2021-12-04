Phore One Day Volume Hits $1,735.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, Phore has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $1,735.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.82 or 0.00604947 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,546,250 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

